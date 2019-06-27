BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US seeks $50B for Israel-Palestine peace plan | Money Talks
A summit in Bahrain laying out the Trump administration's $50 billion economic plan for peace in Palestine has ended without support from Palestinians or Israelis. Neighbouring states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates say they're willing to invest in the plan, while the International Monetary Fund says that peace must be the priority. But Palestinian leaders have slammed the proposal as another attempt to deny them a homeland. Mobin Nasir reports. And we spoke to Jeremy Wildeman, a research associate at the University of Bath. He specialises in aid policies for Palestine, and joined us from the Canadian capital, Ottowa. #IsraelPalestine #peaceplan #UnitedArabEmirates
US seeks $50B for Israel-Palestine peace plan | Money Talks
June 27, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us