US seeks $50B for Israel-Palestine peace plan | Money Talks

A summit in Bahrain laying out the Trump administration's $50 billion economic plan for peace in Palestine has ended without support from Palestinians or Israelis. Neighbouring states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates say they're willing to invest in the plan, while the International Monetary Fund says that peace must be the priority. But Palestinian leaders have slammed the proposal as another attempt to deny them a homeland. Mobin Nasir reports. And we spoke to Jeremy Wildeman, a research associate at the University of Bath. He specialises in aid policies for Palestine, and joined us from the Canadian capital, Ottowa. #IsraelPalestine #peaceplan #UnitedArabEmirates