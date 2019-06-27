WORLD
Will $50 Billion end the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?
President Donald Trump’s son-in-law unveiled his Middle East peace plan in Bahrain this week. The first part of Jared Kushner’s plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians was an economic blueprint for investment. But critics slammed the plan for failing to mention the political situation, and neither the Palestinian Authority of the Israeli government attended the event. So, does Kushner’s plan have any real chance of success? Natalie Poyhonen reports.
June 27, 2019
