WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is the UK’s Public Health Service Racist?
For many in the United Kingdom, the National Health Service is a source of pride. It provides free healthcare to all its citizens. But how well is it treating its own staff? A new report has found that doctors from ethnic minorities are being treated like outsiders. The investigation was commissioned by the General Medical Council after it emerged that physicians from black, Asian and minority ethnic groups were twice as likely to face disciplinary action as their white counterparts. Guest: Roger Kline Author of the 'Fair to Refer' Report #UK #NationalHealthService #HealthCare #Racism #NHS
Is the UK’s Public Health Service Racist?
June 27, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us