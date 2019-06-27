The Rise of K-pop | Music | Showcase

Addictive melodies, slick dance moves and uber-trendy styles, Korean pop music affectionately called K-pop is a global phenomenon. But while the K-wave mostly swept through Asia, today the charms of those perfectly choreographed pretty-boy and girly-girl bands are taking over the west as well. Michelle Teh, Vice President Global Priorities at Universal Music Group​ 00:52 #Kpop #Korea #UniversalMusicGroup