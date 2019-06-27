WORLD
Atlantic Records | Music | Showcase
Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, John Coltrane, Otis Redding. These are some of the biggest names in soul, jazz and blues. Pioneers of music who not only changed the American music industry but the social and political climate of the day. And although their musical styles might have differed, they shared one thing in common. They all had a home at Atlantic Records. The company co-founded by Turkish businessman Ahmet Ertegun helped make the sometimes marginalised music of the past, a global mainstream of today. To commemorate the seventy-second anniversary of this industry giant, we bring you the story of 'The House that Ahmet Built'. #AtlanticRecords #Music #RayCharles
June 27, 2019
