WORLD
1 MIN READ
Keith Haring at Tate Liverpool | Exhibitions | Showcase
Even if you don't know or recognise the name Keith Haring, chances are you've seen the artist's signature works. His graffiti prints and bold line drawings are featured on everything from T-shirts to baby buggies. Haring died in 1990 of AIDS-related complications at the age of just 31. And now, almost 30 years later a major retrospective of his work is taking place in the UK for the very first time. Showcase's Miranda Atty when to check it out. #KeithHaring #Tate #Retrospective
Keith Haring at Tate Liverpool | Exhibitions | Showcase
June 28, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us