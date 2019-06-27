United For Europe | Art Investments | Showcase

Very often art becomes a way to express opinions and force change during politically charged times. And now at a time when the impending Brexit is casting a spell of uncertainty for Brits, a prominent group have united 30 artists from the likes of Marina Abramovic, Grayson Perry and Juergen Teller will donate works to go under the hammer at an auction in London with proceeds going towards an undivided Europe. Miranda Atty tells us how. #EuropeanUnion #UnitedforEurope #Auction