European heatwave/ Democrat Debate/ TV anchors fight age discrimination -- NewsFeed
- Parts of Europe sizzle as record breaking temps approach. Elena Cassis speaks to people in scorching hot Paris about their thoughts on the climate crisis - heatwave connection. - Beto O'Rourke's Spanish inspires awkward memes. The first democrat candidate debate sparks a variety of memes, focused on Cory Booker's response to O'Rourke's Spanish address. - Discrimination against older women in the media industry isn’t a new thing. A group of female anchors unite to fight gender and age bias. #Heatwave #DemDebate #MehuaMoitra
June 27, 2019
