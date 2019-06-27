WORLD
Do we need a new law to save the planet?
The destruction of natural environments is so serious that polluting company bosses should face international justice. That is the theory being pursued by one group of legal campaigners. The problem is, they need to change international law to do it. Joining us at the Rountable is Thomas Macmanus, Lecturer in State Crime at Queen Mary University; Jojo Mehta from Stop Ecocide Campaign; Ellie Mulholland, Director of the Commonwealth Climate and Law Initiative at Oxford University; and Martin Crook, from Roehampton University where he researches ecocide. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #ecocide #law #planetearth #crime #climatechange #environment #pollution #justice #companies #governments
June 27, 2019
