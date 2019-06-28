26th Istanbul Jazz Festival | Music | Showcase

"The hands that touch jazz" That's the slogan for this year's Istanbul Jazz Festival which is celebrating its 26th edition. It's an event that brings together jazz-fans and unites them with musicians from around the world. But the festival is also known for its daring choice of venues as well as its diversity. Harun Izer, Director of Istanbul Jazz Festival 00:33 #Istanbul #JazzFestival #IKSV