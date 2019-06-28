Zimbabwe currency: Trade unions threaten to call for mass protests

The Zimbabwean dollar is back after a decade. Whether people like or not, this is part of an effort by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to repair the country's ailing economy. It's been severely damaged by hyperinflation and a long succession of failed economic interventions. But many here, don't expect an economic turnaround with the president's promises, and struggle to keep their businesses afloat.