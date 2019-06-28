BIZTECH
Trump, Xi to meet at G20 Summit in Osaka | Money Talks
The US-China trade war will take centre stage as leaders of the world's largest economies gather in Osaka for the G20 summit. All eyes will be on US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who are due to meet to discuss their long-running trade dispute that's rattled global markets for more than a year. And as Mobin Nasir reports, their meeting may result in a truce or a sharp escalation of the tariff battle. For more, Money Talks spoke to Ann Lee in New York. She's the CEO of technology investment consortium Coterie and author of the book, 'Will China's Economy Collapse?'. #UStariffs #TradeTalks #G20Summit
June 28, 2019
