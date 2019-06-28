June 28, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Should Turkey Join the SCO Bloc?
Turkey’s relations with NATO soured after purchasing Russian military hardware. President Erdogan has flirted with the idea of joining the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) – an eight-member bloc started by Russia and China. But would that be a wise move for Turkey? We’ll discuss. Guests: Cagri Erhan – President of Altinbas University Andrey Chuprygin – Senior Lecturer, National Research University of Economics
Should Turkey Join the SCO Bloc?
Explore