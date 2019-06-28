Should Turkey Join the SCO Bloc?

Turkey’s relations with NATO soured after purchasing Russian military hardware. President Erdogan has flirted with the idea of joining the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) – an eight-member bloc started by Russia and China. But would that be a wise move for Turkey? We’ll discuss. Guests: Cagri Erhan – President of Altinbas University Andrey Chuprygin – Senior Lecturer, National Research University of Economics