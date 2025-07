Supersonic flights could make a return | Money Talks

The Concorde was an engineering marvel that came into its own in the 1970s. The turbojet could cover its Paris to New York route in just in three-and-a-half hours. But the supersonic fleet was grounded in 2003, never to fly again. More than a decade later, the idea of hyperfast air travel is revving up once again. #Concorde #AirTravel #Boom