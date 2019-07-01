July 1, 2019
Japan starts whaling, again
It's been accepted by nearly every nation on earth that whaling should be banned. One nation where that idea has not taken hold is Japan. It's been whaling for more than a century, and after a ban in the 80’s, continued doing so under the auspices of scientific research. That was, until today - when it began commercial whaling again. Are Japan’s traditions more important than preserving our animal brethren?
