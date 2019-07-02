Why is Khalifa Haftar Provoking Turkey?

Last week, forces loyal to the Libyan militia leader, Khalifa Haftar lost control of the strategically significant town of Gharyan. It was a major blow to Haftar and he blamed Turkey for his losses. In response Haftar promised to target Turkish interests in the region, but it was the capture of six Turkish nationals that sparked the threat of retaliation from Ankara. Hyder Abbasi reports.