Is the BJP Stoking Anti-Muslim Sentiment?
Tabrez Ansari became the latest victim of an Indian lynch mob. After being accused of stealing, the Muslim man was tied and tortured for 12 hours. While being beaten, a video showed the mob demand he praise Hindu deities. A few days later he died, and his death has reignited a debate on how religious minorities are treated in India, and whether the ruling BJP is partly to blame for soaring hate crimes against Muslims. For more here’s Abubakr al Shamahi with a report that contains some distressing images.
July 2, 2019
