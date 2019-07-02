Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts

The Ottoman Empire was one of the largest, mightiest and longest-lasting empires in history. For almost six centuries, the Ottomans ruled much of the civilised world. This imperial powerhouse was almost synonymous with heroism, glory and splendour. But what was daily life like under the Ottoman rule? A new exhibition in Istanbul is giving visitors a first-hand experience of how it was to have lived within the borders of this superpower. Showcase's Alican Pamir went to the Museum of Turkish and Islamic arts to experience it for himself.