July 2, 2019
US-Iran Tensions : Iran exceeds uranium enrichment threshold
The US has repeated its warning to Iran that it will never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. The White House statement was in response to Tehran's announcement that it surpassed the limits of enriched uranium - outlined in the 2015 nuclear deal. The US pulled out of that accord last May. Our Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.
