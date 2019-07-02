July 2, 2019
Kenyan Flower Growers: Push to reduce carbon emissions could cost jobs
At least forty percent of the roses sold in the UK are actually imported from Kenya. But a push to reduce carbon emissions, could see the number of flowers flown into the country and other European markets drastically reduced. And as Philip Owira reports, cutting imports may be good for the environment, but could have a devastating impact on workers.
