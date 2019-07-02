WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Migrant Crisis: Lawmakers visit migrant detention centre
The US is still reeling from the political fallout, over the discovery of conditions that migrant children were living in - while staying in detention centres in the country. Children were found sleeping on the floor, and even going without basic toiletries such as soap and toothpaste. Now lawmakers are calling for more care at the centers and an overhaul of US immigration laws. Lionel Donovan has this report.
US Migrant Crisis: Lawmakers visit migrant detention centre
July 2, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us