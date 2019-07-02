BIZTECH
Stocks rally as US, China agree to revive trade talks | Money Talks
Stocks around the world rallied to their highest level in two months on Monday, after the US and China agreed over the weekend to resume trade talks. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, anyone hoping for a swift resolution will be disappointed. For more, we spoke to Matt Maley, managing director and equity strategist at investment firm Miller Tabak. He joined us from Newton, Massachusetts.
July 2, 2019
