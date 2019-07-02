OPEC to limit oil output until March 2020 | Money Talks

Oil prices are rising after members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to continue limiting output until March 2020. Rising tensions between Iran and the US are creating fissures among OPEC members but as Mobin Nasir reports, the lure of higher profits is keeping the cartel intact for now. And oil market analyst Guarav Sharma gave us more insight from London.