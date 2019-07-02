BIZTECH
Taylor Swift loses rights to bulk of music catalogue | Money Talks
Imagine losing the rights to everything you created over a 13-year period to someone who had bullied and undermined you for years. That's what Taylor Swift says has happened to her. The superstar's former label has just been sold to music manager Scooter Braun in a deal reportedly worth more than $300M. Around 35% of the company's value comes from the master copies of Swift's back catalogue. Beyond the feuding, Swift's criticism has exposed something many artists say is a deeply rooted problem in the industry that has taken on new relevance as people stream music rather than buy it. Arabella Munro reports. For more, Kurt Dahl, an entertainment lawyer and drummer of the rock band One Bad Son, joined Money Talks from Sudbury, Canada.
July 2, 2019
