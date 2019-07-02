WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU Politics: Talks resume as leaders try to appoint top jobs
European leaders are meeting again in Brussels to decide who should hold the bloc's top jobs. All-night talks on Sunday and Monday failed to produce any agreement. Among the positions that need to be filled are president of the European Council, EU foreign policy chief, and head of the European Central Bank. Regional leaders are trying to find mutually acceptable candidates after EU elections in May produced fragmented results, and ended the long-standing majority of centrist parties.
EU Politics: Talks resume as leaders try to appoint top jobs
July 2, 2019
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us