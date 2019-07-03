July 3, 2019
Hong Kong Protests | Philippine Human Rights | Trump’s North Korea Visit
Did protesters in Hong Kong hurt their own cause by storming the parliament building? Rodrigo Duterte is accused of destroying his country’s democracy. And Donald Trump becomes the first US President to step foot in North Korea. #HongKong #HongKongProtests #China #Philippines #RodrigoDuterte #Trump #NorthKorea #KimJongUn
