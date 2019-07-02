July 2, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US Women’s World Cup team highlights gender pay gap | Money Talks
The women's football World Cup is smashing viewership records with more than six million people tuning in to watch the US beat France to reach the tournament's semi-finals. Despite their rising popularity, women athletes are still making just a fraction of what their male counterparts earn. Now some of them are taking aim at the income gap. For more, Kate Fisher joined us from Washington.
US Women’s World Cup team highlights gender pay gap | Money Talks
Explore