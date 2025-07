Turkcell taps ‘Dr. Oz’ for health app | Money Talks

Turkcell is going healthy. As more and more people are looking for quick medical advice online, the digital operator has partnered with Dr. Mehmet Oz on its communication and lifestyle app, BiP, which was Turkey's most downloaded app last year. Dr Oz also shares his views on ‘Dr Google’, mixing business with medicine and on career reinvention.