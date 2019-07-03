Egypt Coup Anniversary: Sisi strenghtens ties with the West

The death of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi while in custody has thrown the spotlight on the human rights record of current leader Abdel Fattah el Sisi. Human rights groups say his government has imprisoned its critics, rigged elections, used torture and silenced hundreds of people to death in questionable trials in military courts. But Sisi enjoys growing support from the West. Shoaib Hasan explains why.