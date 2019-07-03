Donald Trump’s Visit to North Korea

Democrats are calling Donald Trump's unprecedented visit to North Korea one of the worst days in American foreign policy. Trump became the first U.S. president in office to set foot inside North Korea, and met with Kim Jong-un for about an hour. Opposition leaders in the U-S Senate lambasted Trump for calling Kim a friend, and inviting a dictator to the White House. Guests: Bruce Klinger Former head of the CIA's Korea Branch Sung-Yoon Lee Korean Studies Professor at Tufts University #Us #Trump #NorthKorea #WhiteHouse #SouthKorea