China’s growing global economic influence has disrupted the US-led world order. With four decades of economic growth, China has refused American demands for structural changes to its economic model. The Trump administration's decision to confront China with an aggressive trade agenda has left the global economy on edge. Is the spat really about ensuring fair competition? Or is the US trying to block China's rise? Guests: Curtis Ellis- Former Senior Policy Advisor with the 2016 Donald J. Trump campaign, Policy Director with America First Policies and former Special Advisor to the US Secretary of Labor Craig Allen- President of the U.S-China Business Council and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for China at the U.S Department of Commerce Sourabh Gupta- Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies Tags: Bigger Than Five, China, United States, Trade, Trade War, Commerce, Economy, Ghida Fakhry, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Huawei, India, Russia, Belt and Road Initiative