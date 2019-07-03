Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim’s decision to quit the film industry has stirred debate in India

Zaira Wasim, 18, best known for her role as a wrestler in the 2016 film Dangal, announced she was quitting the Indian film industry because her work ‘threatened her relationship’ with her Islamic faith. But her decision has sparked backlash in India. #zairawasim #dangal #secretsuperstar #bollywood #india