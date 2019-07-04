WORLD
Trusting the Taliban | Global Peace Index | India’s Water Crisis
The Taliban launch an attack in the Afghan capital while talking peace with the Americans. Is it time to stop talking to the militant group while they continue to kill? Also, while wars across the world dominate the headlines, one report says the planet may actually be growing more peaceful. And millions of lives are in danger unless India solves its water crisis. But is the government doing enough to tackle one of the worst droughts in its history? #Afghanistan #Taliban #Terrorism #US #War #Peace #GlobalPeaceIndex #Planet #India #Water #IndiaDrought #Chennai
July 4, 2019
