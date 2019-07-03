July 3, 2019
BIZTECH
Nike loses Arizona state aid after pulling shoe | Money Talks
The world's largest sports brand wanted to celebrate American independence with a shoe featuring the red, white and blue. But Nike's stepped into trouble for the use of a historical symbol that, to some, has become synonymous with hate. We spoke to Declan Ahern, Associate Director at the independent business valuation consultancy, Brand Finance. He joined us from London.
