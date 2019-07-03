Christine Lagarde to head European Central Bank | Money Talks

She's been dubbed the rockstar of international finance and now Christine Lagarde has rocked international bond markets, after EU leaders chose her to become the next president of the European Central Bank. Investors are banking the IMF chief will revive the ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy in a bid to jumpstart a sagging eurozone economy. The former French finance minister will be the first woman to head the central bank, and as Mobin Nasir reports, she'll have to hit the ground running. We spoke to Lorenzo Codogno from LC Macro Advisors. He was also the former chief economist at Italy’s treasury, and he joined us from London.