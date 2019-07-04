WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Art of Silversmithing
The art of manipulating and shaping metal is centuries old. The techniques whether it's a pair of earrings or a suit of armour all come from the same silversmithing traditions. But in these days of mass production, silversmithing has become a rare craft. And that's where Bishopsland Educational Trust comes in. It offers residency courses in the hopes of keeping this ancient craft alive. But, is it working? Showcase's Miranda Atty went to find out. #Silversmithing #Art #Craft
The Art of Silversmithing
July 4, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us