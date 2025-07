Time Waits for No One | Museums in 21st Century | The Art of Silversmithing

In this episode of Showcase; The Art of Silversmithing 01:05 Time Waits for No One 07:12 Shortcuts 11:26 Museum of Contemporary Art Belgrade 13:10 Museums in the 21st Century 16:50 Mar Dixon, International Museum Consultant 18:14 The Art of Money 23:01 #Silversmithing #FreddieMercury #Museum