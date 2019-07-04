Mali Refugees: Thousand of people flee to Mauritania

Nearly seven years of armed conflict in northern Mali has forced more than a 100-thousand people from their homes. Thousands more have died in what the UN calls its most dangerous mission yet. Neighboring Mauritania is now home to nearly 60-thousand refugees who live in safe but deplorable conditions. Adesewa Josh reports from the Mberra camp in Mauritania. #africanrefugees #mauritania