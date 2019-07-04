WORLD
1 MIN READ
Are India’s Water Woes Man-Made?
Chennai is one of India’s largest cities and it’s been crippled by water shortages. Several of its reservoirs are empty, and its taps are running dry. By 2030 scientists warn 40 percent of the population will have no access to drinking water. But is India’s government doing enough to tackle the crisis? Guests: Asit Biswas Co-founder of Third World Centre for Water Management Saravanan Thiyagarajan Founder of Wake Our Lake Chetan Pandit Former Member of India's Central Water Committee #India #Water #IndiaDrought #Chennai
Are India’s Water Woes Man-Made?
July 4, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us