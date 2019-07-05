Is Trump Shifting on the S-400? | Integrating Former Moro Rebels

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says US President Trump is looking to resolve the S-400 dispute without any problems. But can Trump’s words be trusted? Plus, earlier this year, the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao held a historic referendum that ended decades of fighting between the central government and Moro rebels. The task now for officials is to disarm rebels and integrate them into the economy. We traveled to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to see that process first hand