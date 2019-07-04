July 4, 2019
WORLD
Libya’s Illegitimate Militia: UNSC fails to condemn attack on migrants centre
The UN Security Council has failed to condemn an attack on a migrant detention centre in Tripoli. That's after the United States refused to endorse the proposal. Earlier, the United Nations said the attack, which killed at least 53 people including six children and injured another 130, could be considered a war crime.
