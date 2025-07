How the NYT recruiters see Africa

It reads like something from a Joseph Conrad novel. The New York Times is being criticised for a running a job advert, for a bureau chief based in Nairobi which rehashes old tropes about ‘darkest Africa.’ Its offensive and the paper is taking a kicking online. Our man from Kenya, Philip Owira, explains what happened and why it's so problematic. #NewsFeed #NewYorkTimes