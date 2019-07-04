July 4, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Tech giants to shift production out of China – report
A number of mainly US-based tech giants are looking to shift a substantial part of their consumer electronics production away from China, according to a report by Nikkei. The move is reportedly a reaction to the expected tariffs that the US plans to implement on electronics coming out of China, as a trade war between the two countries is ongoing. #US #China #TradeWar
Tech giants to shift production out of China – report
Explore