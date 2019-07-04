WORLD
1 MIN READ
ETHICS OF AI: Dangerous new world?
If a driverless car is about to crash, what should it do? Protect the driver - or the people in the other vehicle? That is just one example of the ethical puzzles raised by artificial intelligence. Joining us at the Roundtable today: James Kingston, from Cognition X - a company which tries to help us understand AI; Inma Martinez, a digital scientist who specialises in AI; and Adriano Koshiyama, AI researcher at University College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #ai #robots #artificialintelligence #aiethics #oxforduniversity #drivelesscars #digitalage #technology #future #digital #machines
ETHICS OF AI: Dangerous new world?
July 4, 2019
