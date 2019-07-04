WORLD
GOOGLE EXPOSED?! “STOP TRUMP” caught on camera but can we trust?
He's a young conservative who loves to catch people off guard and on camera. His latest sting is against Google where he's allegedly captured an executive saying Google is trying to prevent the next 'Trump situation' Is this proof that the tech giant is trying to rig the 2020 election or is he, and Project Vertias, not to be trusted? #Trump #Google #project veritas #james o'keefe #election2020
July 4, 2019
