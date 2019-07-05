July 5, 2019
Representation of Women Over 40 in Media
Women are taking back the remote control. And production companies are noticing. Not only more of the heads whether executives, producers or directors are women, but they're also commissioning more female-led stories. And getting women to write them. And many of those stories are focusing on women over 40. Ella Fegitz, Teaching Fellow at Kings College London 00:50 #Women #Actress #Cinema
