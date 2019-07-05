WORLD
The Orwell Prize 2019
George Orwell once said quote: 'What I have most wanted to do is to make political writing into an art'. Without a doubt, Orwell's writings have been praised for their fusing of politics and culture in a way that few texts had done before. His merging of fiction with facts often left readers feeling the uncomfortable horrors of political tyranny. Orwell's work also forced readers to confront the dark side of their souls as they related to characters struggling not to lose their integrity in the middle of worldwide chaos. Jude Cook, Novelist and Literary Critic 00:35 #GeorgeOrwell #TheOrwellPrize #Literature
July 5, 2019
