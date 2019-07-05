July 5, 2019
Australia cuts $111B in taxes to spur economy | Money Talks
Millions of Australians are about to end up with more money in their pockets. On Thursday, parliament approved tax cuts worth $111 billion that will kick in over the next 10 years. The government's hoping the extra cash in people's pockets will encourage spending and drive the economy. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, Simon Cullen joined us from London.
