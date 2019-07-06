July 6, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Netflix expands Stranger Things universe beyond streaming | Money Talks
Netflix spends billions of dollars a year on original content. The streaming industry leader has gotten the most bang for its buck from the 80s-inspired sci-fi drama Stranger Things. The third season premiered on July 4, and as Paolo Montecillo reports, Netflix wants to squeeze even more out of its most popular show.
Netflix expands Stranger Things universe beyond streaming | Money Talks
Explore