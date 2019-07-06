July 6, 2019
Russia Orthodox Church: Small town to become ‘Orthodox Vatican’
As Russian President Vladimir Putin returns from his trip to the Vatican this week, the Russian Orthodox church is planning to create its own 'Vatican'. Church leaders hope to transform a small town north of Moscow into the centre of Russian Orthodoxy - at a time when Russian President Putin is embracing the Church. Harry Horton has this report.
